Atlanta Falcons continuing to keep Franks remains a mystery
By Nick Halden
The three oddest player decisions Arthur Smith has made during his tenure as the Atlanta Falcons head coach have been not benching Mariota sooner, continuing to start Jalen Mayfield at guard in the 2021 season, and keeping Feleipe Franks on the roster.
Franks started out his career with the Falcons as the third quarterback behind Matt Ryan and Josh Rosen. Unable to beat out Rosen or make an impact at quarterback Franks made a position change the following season.
Playing tight-end throughout camp and the preseason it was an exciting way for Feleipe to perhaps fight for a roster spot. However, this position played out poorly as well with Franks failing to make a single catch despite Kyle Pitts suffering a season-ending injury and Atlanta lacking depth at the position.
Now the Falcons have added Taylor Heinicke at quarterback and Jonnu Smith at tight-end perhaps opening the door for Arthur Smith to make a decision that should have already been made. Franks does play special teams but not at a level that can't be easily replaced by someone with a chance to make an impact at another position.
Arthur Smith loves players who can line up all over the field, however, that only carries value if they can play these positions at a capable level. Feleipe Franks is a player that signals a level of unseriousness in the fact you're willingly giving up a roster spot for a player who isn't going to help your team win games.
Franks' story and high school and college careers are incredible and make him an impressive athlete. That, however, isn't enough at this level there needs to be a level of roster value that Franks isn't bringing and as the Falcons make a push to compete for the division it is time to make the move that should have been made a season ago.