Atlanta Falcons cut former Georgia Bulldog in depth move
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons cut offensive guard Justin Shaffer in what is a predictable move for the franchise. The guard positions are under control with Matthew Bergeron and Chris Lindstrom locked in as long-term options. Shaffer was drafted as a possible depth piece but never was able to make the roster in his two seasons with the franchise.
Shaffer was cut each of the last two years and re-signed to the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. While this could be the path the franchise takes again it is more likely the team is moving on from a draft pick that was a bust. With a vast majority of picks not panning out at the stage Shaffer was selected this isn't a knock against Terry Fontenot but simply a reality.
Shaffer was a great starting guard at Georgia in his final two seasons and helped the offense with a defining National Championship win over Nick Saban. It was Georgia's first win in the National Championship since the 1980 season. Georgia would follow it up with another National Championship win with a blowout victory over TCU in the 2022 season.
However, Shaffer was already a part of the Atlanta Falcons roster. Shaffer wasn't able to make the needed adjustments to win a contributing spot at the next level. However, considering his history as a starter in college and his age it would be surprising not to see Shaffer earn another spot.
The likely fit is going to be as a member of a practice squad or a reserve tackle on an injured roster. Atlanta is heading into the 2024 season with their offensive line locked in and better veteran depth pieces still on the market. The team could opt to draft depth along the offensive line as well with questions at tackle already existing. Regardless, it was clear Shaffer no longer factored into Atlanta's plans and it was time to move on.