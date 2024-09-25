Atlanta Falcons depth to be tested after first major injuries of 2024
By Nick Halden
It didn't take long for Sunday night's offensive line injuries to show up in lack of production. Kirk Cousins was consistently under fire and the Atlanta run game wasn't close to where it had been against the Eagles with the offensive line intact.
A piece of this is Bijan Robinson struggling and the defensive line of the Chiefs. Though the losses of Kaleb McGary at right tackle and Drew Dalman at center are the most obvious. The injuries couldn't have come at a worse time against the defending champs with Atlanta's offense finally clicking.
Atlanta's offensive gameplan must shift to protect Kirk Cousins
The Falcons' next three games are divisional matchups that will go a long way in deciding the NFC South. For the Falcons to have a chance their offensive game plan must shift understanding the limitations on the offensive line. The protection cannot be trusted to hold up as long and the run game will likely have to be more traditional.
Storm Norton is expected to step in for Kaleb McGary while the severity of Drew Dalman's injury and how long Atlanta will miss their starting center is still in question. Injuries in this league are unavoidable but losing two starters on the offensive line just as Cousins is getting comfortable is beyond frustrating.
With that said, there are no excuses in this league Raheem Morris has preached a next man up mentality and now that will be tested. With Atlanta's next two games coming against the Saints and Bucs, neither team is going to care who is on the field for the Falcons.
Both teams sit at 2-1 meaning the Falcons control the division over the next two weeks. Win each of the next two games and you're in the driver's seat of the NFC South moving forward. Doing that without two offensive starters would prove the offseason hype wasn't misplaced, and this is still the team to beat in the South.