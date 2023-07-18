Atlanta Falcons: Desmond Ridder disrespect continues to pile up
By Nick Halden
Whether it has been Ryan Tannehill, Trey Lance, Lamar Jackson, or a myriad of other suggestions the Atlanta Falcons have consistently been attached to quarterbacks this off-season. This despite the fact they signed Taylor Heinicke very early on in free agency and made it clear that Desmond Ridder was their starting quarterback.
This is unequivocally Atlanta's perspective and plans moving forward for a team that clearly believes very strongly in second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder. A face that a majority of sports media seems to continue to ignore throughout the off-season.
More often than not if Ridder is mentioned it is to disparage the quarterback and the Falcons with the simple rationale of Desmond being a third-round pick. This helps illustrate part of the issue with how unfairly Ridder has been treated this off-season.
Desmond doesn't deserve respect that an accomplished player is given, however, he deserves at least the chance to start and show what he is capable of. The second-year quarterback is being put in the perfect offense and clearly has a high upside.
Continuing to suggest that Atlanta chase another quarterback or has an interest in adding to the position at this point is disrespectful to both Ridder and the Falcons that have made their plan clear. It was to build an incredibly strong roster around a quarterback on a rookie deal setting the second-year player up to take a huge step forward.
It is simplistic and yet seemingly impossible for some to grasp as we near the preseason. This is Desmond Ridder's team and until the quarterback greatly struggles or deals with an injury that isn't changing. Ridder at least deserves the respect of being given the chance to start and prove what he is capable of in what is a very quarterback-friendly offense. The criticism and lack of respect have been overwhelming for a player who hasn't done anything wrong and deserves to be given a chance.