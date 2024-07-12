Atlanta Falcons disrespected in latest offseason power rankings
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons were ranked 18th in Yahoo Sports' offseason power rankings. It isn't putting Atlanta towards the bottom tier that is disrespectful but the teams that were placed in front of them. Looking at the offseason of each team it becomes frustrating for a franchise that has felt cursed since their infamous Super Bowl appearance.
Despite this, it feels disrespectful to put two equally bad 2023 teams in front of Atlanta. The Colts and Bears are both ranked ahead of the Falcons in a surprising move. What did the Colts do this offseason to get better and instill confidence that Richardson can stay healthy while playing his style?
The Bears had a strong draft but with a rookie quarterback in an incredibly tough division don't deserve a spot ahead of Atlanta. Caleb Williams is a great prospect but is being dropped into a division with two NFC contenders.
Chicago has far more of an argument to be ahead of Atlanta than Indy. Both rankings, however, ignore the degree of difficulty. For Chicago, this is playing in one of the best divisions in the league. Both the Packers and Lions have reason to believe they are a Super Bowl threat.
Atlanta will finish with a better record than the three teams ranked ahead of them
For the Colts, it is easy to look at their offseason and look at the landscape of the AFC and write them off. This isn't a playoff team or anything close. They are going to be sitting at home in January while Atlanta hosts a first-round playoff game.
This is based on Atlanta's division and conference being a far easier path. Indy lost their starting quarterback and Richardson is yet to give the team a reason to believe he is the answer long-term. Atlanta deserved to be at least two spots higher in these rankings.
With that said, a healthy amount of skepticism around Atlanta is more than fair. The Falcons have earned their reputation throughout the history of the franchise. It is far easier to put your arms around teams who have been good in recent memory.
The last time Atlanta was close to capable was defined by playoff losses to Tom Brady in historic fashion and the following year to Nick Foles. Atlanta has made itself an easy target and put together consistent years of underachieving. While some of the skepticism and seemingly low rankings might feel unfair they have been earned. It is on Atlanta to change the perception by consistently putting together capable seasons.