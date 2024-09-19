Atlanta Falcons division rival should face relegation after latest move
By Nick Halden
Unfortunately for Carolina Panthers fans the NFL doesn't offer relegation or any of the needed resets that would give Carolina a chance to turn things around. The Atlanta Falcons rival has long left behind the days of Cam Newton-led relevance. Spending the last half-decade in complete turmoil the team spent their future in an attempt to find a franchise quarterback.
A franchise quarterback they would give zero great weapons and very little protection. Add in the fact they chose the undersized quarterback to put into this situation and it is hard not to feel sorry for Bryce Young. The struggles that have followed are predictable and hard to see changing anytime soon.
Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield serve as recent examples of Carolina's ineptitude
It is hard for Atlanta Falcons fans to take joy in the misery the Panthers have created in Carolina. The recent decision to bench Bryce Young is the cherry on top. It speaks to Carolina's true issue, a severe lack of awareness. Not understanding the time it takes to build a winner and quickly pushing away star players in pursuit of something unknown.
Do the Panthers really believe Andy Dalton makes them a contender? If the answer is yes they are a delusional team avoiding the fact this roster is devoid of needed talent to compete in this league. The more likely scenario is they are aware Dalton doesn't make them a contender but are simply content with improving the position.
This means the player you spent D.J. Moore and a treasure chest of picks to acquire is getting benched just a little over a year into his career. With the understanding he has already been set up for failure all the rest of the NFC South can do is simply look down and shake their heads.
Is the decision making in Carolina as knee-jerk and reckless as it appears? It is hard to form an argument otherwise for a franchise that continues to make Atlanta look extremely capable in comparison.