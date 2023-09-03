Atlanta Falcons draft bust finds new landing spot in New York
By Nick Halden
Former Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield was one of the team's early roster cuts after a terrible preseason. Mayfield attempted to move from left guard back to his original tackle position. The results were very close to the same that Jalen had at left guard struggling to even be a roadblock to the oncoming pass rushers.
Mayfield fittingly ended his time with the Falcons in their final preseason snap by allowing Logan Woodside to take a sack. The pass rusher was basically unblocked with Mayfield directing the traffic straight into the backfield towards his quarterback.
The game overall was the final evidence needed for Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith to move on. The pick is one of the few complete misses that this front office has had. While the first draft class is underwhelming there are still productive starters within the class and two players still with the potential to be long-term answers.
Mayfield surprisingly didn't take long to find a new landing spot signing with the New York Giants practice squad shortly after his release. It is a bit of a surprise that Jalen was able to even find this role considering what the third-year player has put on tape.
While last year can be wiped away due to an injury both in his rookie season and in the preseason this year it was clear how lost Mayfield was on the field. Perhaps a change of scenery will help him rediscover the player he appeared to be coming out of college. However, it is more likely that this is the end for a player who has been unable to adjust his game to the speed of the next level.
Moving on was the right move for the Falcons and gives Mayfield one last chance in New York to attempt to salvage a career that appears to be coming to an end.