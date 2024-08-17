Atlanta Falcons draft bust with another chance to impressive vs. Colts
By Nick Halden
Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder was traded to the Arizona Cardinals during a busy offseason. A move that is aging poorly for both sides with Atlanta's return receiver Rondale Moore injured and expected to be out for the year and Ridder struggling.
At the time the trade appeared to be heavily in Atlanta's favor with a rotational receiver given up in exchange for a player who didn't appear to be an NFL contributor. While the injury changes things for Atlanta, Ridder has continued to look lost at this level.
Ridder will continue to fight for the Cardinals' backup role in tonight's action
If the Cardinals are viewing their QB2 position as a competition it is easy to argue Desmond Ridder is losing that battle. The former Falcon has continued to show the exact same issues that ended his time in Atlanta. Staring down receivers and not processing what he sees on the field quickly enough to make the right decision.
While he is capable of making all the needed plays it is as if the time it takes to load is just too far behind the rest of the field. While this is the reality of the situation it is easy to feel for the former Falcon.
Ridder said all the right things in his time in Atlanta and carried himself as you want your franchise leader to. None of this, however, takes away the clear fact that to this point the quarterback appears to be far over his skis at playing at a level he isn't likely to ever be ready for.
Tonight offers Ridder another chance to prove this narrative wrong as the Cardinals take on the Colts at 7:00 PM EST. Perhaps Ridder will find a way to defy what he has put on tape the past two seasons and take a leap in progression that allows him to lock in the backup job.
Ignoring the more likely scenario that has the Cardinals regretting the trade and has Desmond Ridder soon on his way out of the league.