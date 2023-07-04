Atlanta Falcons: Drake London needs to fix this issue during off-season
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London finished the 2022 season with 866 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. These are solid numbers for any rookie but fail to illustrate how impressive of a rookie season it was for London.
Drake often was missed or simply used as a blocker in an offense that was focused on running the football with a quarterback who consistently missed open throws. Marcus Mariota took a toll on the receiver's production and that should be remembered when looking back at the box scores or considering London's stats.
London is clearly a number one option and was the right decision for a team that was attempting to replace Ridley, Gage, and Julio Jones. Drake showed instant chemistry with rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder as well offering Atlanta reason to believe with the improvement at quarterback and natural progression in year two there should be a big leap in production for London.
Drake will be helped as well by newly added talent at running back and tight end. There is also a chance the receiver position is deeper if Scotty Miller and Mack Hollins live up to expectations.
However, there is one thing that London must improve upon in the 2023 season and that is ball security. On two memorable occasions, Drake was fighting for extra yardage only for a defender to swat the ball out and turn the game.
It was obvious that the opposing defense learned to target the ball when tackling London that the receiver wasn't protecting it as he should when running after the catch. This is a very fixable issue and one that cost Atlanta dearly in the 2023 season.
Ball security and building chemistry with Desmond Ridder should be the focus of London's off-season with the only flaw in his game clearly being the turnovers.