4 dream scenarios for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023
Could the Falcons surprise us in 2023?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Bijan Robinson wins OROY and makes the Pro Bowl
There has been a changing of the guard at running back in the NFC, and the Falcons are about to take center stage alongside the likes of Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley. Bijan Robinson comes into the league as one of the most highly-touted running back prospects of all-time, and he is in the absolute perfect situation.
Atlanta is already a run-heavy team, and they finished last year in the top five in most major rushing categories, led by a plethora of names. It didn't matter who was in the back field, Atlanta was going to run it down the opposition's throat.
Now boasting a talented rookie like Bijan Robinson, the Falcons can only further their desire to run the ball and run it well. Robinson is a do-it-all back who can handle all three downs, possesses excellent speed and explosiveness and is not an easy tackle.
Should he stay healthy, there should be an easy case for Robinson to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and make the Pro Bowl. Assuming the rest of the offense can keep up and do their part, the Falcons might score more points than some think they can this season.