4 dream scenarios for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023
Could the Falcons surprise us in 2023?
By Ryan Heckman
4. Defense finishes in top 15
Last year, the Falcons defense finished as the sixth-worst in total yards given up, 10th-worst in points given up per game, and the bottom 10 in both rushing and passing yards allowed.
The 2023 season should see some positive change, and if all goes right, maybe this unit hops up into the top 15 of the league. Atlanta really bolstered their front seven, bringing in veteran linemen David Onyemata and Calais Campbell, who pencil in as starters right away.
The Falcons also signed Jessie Bates, the former Bengals safety, to help beef up that secondary. Bates' presence is going to make a big difference, especially against the pass. Last year, Bates picked off four passes and gave up a career-low 51.4 percent completion to opposing quarterbacks.
In some fans' minds, it really couldn't get much worse than last year. The Falcons were not good defensively. In a perfect world, they'd be the best defense in the league. But, a realistic dream scenario would be seeing them climb into the top 15.