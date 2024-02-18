Atlanta Falcons: Early prediction for 2024's starting defense
Making an early projection for who the 11 starters will be on defense for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
Many changes have already been made to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. They have brought in a new head coach and new coordinators on both sides of the ball.
But despite this, the starting lineup on the defensive side of the ball should look fairly similar to what it was last season. They were the strongest unit on this team so there isn't much reason to make drastic changes.
New defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake recently revealed that the Falcons would be running a base 3-4 defense but they will also be adaptable and multiple. This isn't too surprising, you don't see defenses nowadays that don't play a little of everything.
The "switch" to 3-4 shouldn't change much. The Falcons already have a lot of versatility and many of their players have played in numerous different schemes throughout their careers.
Anyway, here is a projection for the starting 11 on defense for the Falcons, starting with the line of scrimmage.