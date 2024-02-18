Atlanta Falcons: Early prediction for 2024's starting defense
Making an early projection for who the 11 starters will be on defense for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
Atlanta Falcons starting linebackers
- OLB: Arnold Ebiketie
- MLB: Kaden Elliss
- MLB: Troy Andersen
- OLB: Leonard Floyd (Free agency)
This is a versatile group of linebackers for the Falcons. You have Ebiketie who had some coverage snaps last season, Kaden Elliss who can rush off the edge, and Troy Andersen who can blitz up the middle faster than anyone.
The one addition I have is Leonard Floyd who played two great seasons under Raheem Morris not too long ago. He won't be the cheapest option on the market (or the most expensive) but he is guaranteed to produce at a position the Falcons need to fortify.
Just a quick note: I still think Nate Landman will be brought back and will have a role on this defense. He played too well last year to not get playing time.