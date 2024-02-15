Atlanta Falcons: Early prediction for 2024's starting offense
Early stab at the starting unit for what will be another talented Atlanta Falcons offense... on paper
Atlanta Falcons starting offensive line
- LT: Jake Matthews
- LG: Matthew Bergeron
- C: Drew Dalman
- RG: Chris Lindstrom
- RT: Kaleb McGary
The Atlanta Falcons have one major advantage over most teams going into 2024, they have an offensive line that has five clear starters who have all managed to stay healthy over the past couple of years.
The only spot that gave me a little pause was right tackle. Kaleb McGary was a good player for Arthur Smith's heavy run scheme. He has played well these past two years but if the Falcons ask him to pass block 35 times per game will that continue? That is something the team will need to strongly consider.
Jake Matthews is on the other side of things (literally and figuratively). He has never been a good run blocker but has been a good pass blocker. Expect him to have a better season.