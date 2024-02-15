Atlanta Falcons: Early prediction for 2024's starting offense
Early stab at the starting unit for what will be another talented Atlanta Falcons offense... on paper
Atlanta Falcons starting pass catchers
- WR: Drake London
- WR: Troy Franklin (Draft)
- SWR: Tyler Boyd (Free agency)
- TE: Kyle Pitts
Outside of Drake London, the Falcons have no receivers. They will address this position heavily in free agency and the draft so expect to see a whole new host of players.
Oregon receiver Troy Franklin gives this team a deep burner that they don't have. Pairing his speed and size with the size and physicality of Drake London would give this team a high-upside one-two punch on the outside.
Throw in veteran slot receiver Tyler Boyd and you have a nice trio of receivers with the versatile Kyle Pitts at tight end.