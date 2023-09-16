Atlanta Falcons are entering the toughest stretch of their 2023 schedule
While the Atlanta Falcons beating the Carolina Panthers was great, things will be much more difficult as the Falcons enter the toughest three-game stretch of 2023
The Atlanta Falcons were able to defend their home turf in week one and secure an early divisional win against the Carolina Panthers. It certainly has provided a boost to the team, city, and fans as they enter the toughest stretch of their schedule.
The Falcons will have to improve in many areas if they want to exit this stretch with anything more than a losing record. They will have to defend their home turf for a second straight week and then go on the road for their next two weeks.
Weeks 2-4 will tell us a lot about where this Atlanta Falcons team is
Every NFL team has a tough stretch during their schedule and for the Atlanta Falcons, it is coming early. After beating a pretty subpar Panthers team, the Falcons will be put to the test in their next three games.
First, the Falcons will have to take on a Green Bay Packers team that just proved that they still own the Chicago Bears. The Packers nearly put up 40 points in their first game without Aaron Rodgers, while also making Justin Fields look lost (again) for much of the game.
Then Atlanta will have to climb an even steeper mountain as they travel to Detroit to battle a Lions team that has the full support of their city for the first time. They also took down the defending Super Bowl champs in week one.
Although, according to Mike Tirico, the Lions' win had an "asterisk" next to it since the Chiefs were missing Travis Kelce and Chris Jones (who chose not to play)—ya know, even as an announcer, sometimes it is better to not open your mouth.
Following the tough clash with the tough Lions, the Falcons will be traveling a few miles to take on the Jaguars in London. The Jaguars are riding a hot end to their 2022 season and can throw the ball around the yard. The Falcons have their work cut out for them in that early game.
If the Falcons can return home in week five with a 3-1 or 2-2 record, you have to feel really good about the team. This is a tough stretch that will be the measuring stick for the team. After week four, things get a lot easier, at least on paper.
Beating Green Bay will be important because then it allows the team to win one of their next two and keep over .500. This is where we find out about this Falcons team.