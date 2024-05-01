Atlanta Falcons extend Kyle Pitts contract despite disappointing production
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons have picked up the 5th year option on Kyle Pitts' rookie contract locking up the tight end for an additional season. The move doesn't come as a surprise when you consider that the franchise spent a top-five pick on Pitts and are expecting a big season with Kirk Cousins now the starting quarterback.
Pitts' best season was his rookie year in Matt Ryan's final season as the quarterback. Pitts had over 1,000 receiving yards and was often the primary target for a broken offense. The next season is easy to write off as Marcus Mariota often found ways to miss an open Pitts.
Kyle would find ways to get open and Mariota couldn't get the ball within reach. This within itself is an accomplishment when you consider the massive target that Kyle Pitts is. The season ended for Pitts on a shot to the knee from a Chicago Bears defender that would linger into the next season.
Despite being on the field Pitts had his effort and ability questioned with the full context of the injury not known by the fanbase until the offseason. The combination of the injury and playing with Taylor Heinicke, Desmond Ridder, and Marcus Mariota are all valid explanations for Kyle's lack of production.
Just as it is valid to still be frustrated with the pick when the team could have added a certain Bengals star receiver or gone out and added the elite pass rusher they were missing in Micah Parsons.
Kyle Pitts is under immense pressure over the next year to prove that it was simply the injuries and lack of help at quarterback. This is the best quarterback situation that the star has been given with Matt Ryan's final season defined by lack of protection and weapons. All eyes and pressure are on Pitts in the 2024 season.