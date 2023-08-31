Atlanta Falcons facing concerning injuries to secondary heading into week one
By Nick Halden
Heading into week one for the Atlanta Falcons the health of the secondary is an obvious concern. Both Jeff Okudah and Mike Hughes have been dealing with injuries that have kept them out of practice and have their early season status in question.
Okudah was expected to miss time after his early injury while Hughes status is more of a question mark. The Falcons are clearly prepared with A.J. Terrell, Dee Alford, Tre Flowers, and Clark Phillips as their current rotation.
Alford and Phillips are both exciting young players while Terrell continues to be one of the most underrated defenders in the league. Atlanta's secondary is solid but the team has enough concerns about their current injury that they brought in an unexpected name for a workout.
Former New England hero Malcolm Butler worked out with the Falcons earlier this week. The former Patriots and Titan clearly is long removed from his best seasons but is attempting a comeback. Though the Falcons didn't sign the veteran the fact they had the workout puts further question marks on the current health of the unit.
Butler made his name intercepting a Wilson pass in the Super Bowl on a play that should have been a rushing attempt and likely would have handed Tom Brady another Super Bowl defeat.
Butler's career since that moment isn't all that impressive but he does have vast experience and could be a great depth piece if the Falcons are forced to be without Hughes or Okudah for a long period of time.
Heading into week one it is safe to assume that Atlanta's rotation will be Terrell, Flowers, Alford, and Phillips in that order. If Okudah or Hughes aren't healthy enough to start Atlanta is likely to allow Alford to be the third corner going with the experience of Flowers.
Regardless this is a situation to keep a close eye on as we are a little over a week away from the season finally kicking off and meaningful games returning to Atlanta.