Atlanta Falcons fans are appreciating New Orleans laughable offseason
By Nick Halden
The arrival of Tom Brady and retirement of Drew Brees changed the status quo of the NFC South. For far too long it had been the Saints dominating the division. After Atlanta's 2016 run, the Saints went on to win four straight division titles.
A division title is all the Saints won in that time with consistent swift playoff exits. In the three seasons since, Tampa has become the new class of the division claiming three straight. It has been eight years since Atlanta's last division win and this season looks perfectly poised to change that.
This is aided by a New Orleans offseason whose top headlines are signing Chase Young and Willie Gay. Gay is a solid addition but won't solve the clear issues in the Saints' second level. Young has been much maligned for his lack of consistent effort and tendency to go outside of his assigned role.
These are the big additions to a team that lost key pieces and are still tied to Derek Carr. As Atlanta improves the Saints go in the opposite direction leaving the division as a clear two-team race. After frustrating seasons of Brees and Payton, New Orleans' cap issues and poor offseason moves are greatly appreciated.
Tampa or Carolina winning the division is viewed as a frustration and a failure. However, there isn't close to the same level of hate between the other teams in the division. Watching New Orleans continue to put off a clear rebuild and head into a season with Derek Carr is great for Atlanta.
Dennis Allen has appeared to be in over his head since taking over from Payton but continues to retain his job as well. Despite having far more exciting leaders on the market New Orleans remains content in their mediocrity. This means running it back with a team whose absolute ceiling is 7-8 wins with 5-6 wins being the more likely outcome.
As long as New Orleans continues to do this they push their return to contention a year further down the road. Something Atlanta fans will continue to enjoy and appreciate no matter whether it is the Falcons or Bucs who end the 2024 season with the crown.