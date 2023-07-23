Atlanta Falcons fans have a unique chance this season
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons fans will get a chance this season to watch all three of this year's first-round rookie quarterbacks. Obviously, there is the division matchup against the Carolina Panthers that will kick off the season with Bryce Young making his debut on the road in Atlanta.
Atlanta will host the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts as well this season, offering fans the chance to watch C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson. It is rare for a team to have home matchups with all of the past off-season rookie first-round quarterbacks. Atlanta fans will have the unique chance to get an early look at three very different and interesting prospects.
The Colts and Texans are clearly teams that Atlanta should be this season while Carolina remains a bit of a question mark. The Panthers have far more defensive and depth questions than Atlanta but could have a higher ceiling if Bryce Young can stay healthy and play at a high level right away.
C.J. Stroud has a much taller task ahead of him in Houston with a team that needs a myriad of positions addressed and clearly isn't going to win many games despite an impressive draft haul. Being a part of the AFC clearly hurts a young team that is still 2-3 years away from fully rebuilding and becoming a playoff threat.
Anthony Richardson is an exciting player albeit one with enormous bust potential due to his play style. With a questionable line in from of him in Indy and questions at receiver, this could go bad before the Falcons have a chance to see the young quarterback late in the season.
However, it is also possible that the Colts take the same approach Atlanta did with Ridder knowing they aren't ready for playoff contention. Regardless of the approach that the Colts choose to take it is likely that Richardson is the starter on Christmas Eve when these two teams match up.