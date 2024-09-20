Atlanta Falcons fans hoping this Patrick Mahomes trend continues in Week 3
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons are tasked with an unenviable attempt to slow down Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Both are incredibly accomplished and have put their respective names in the GOAT conversation. With that said, the last three games that Mahomes has played there is a trend worth noting.
Mahomes has made it clear he prefers to play bombs away slinging the ball over the field and consistently attempting to land the big plays. This is understandable and speaks to the greatness of a quarterback who has grown bored with the predictable underneath throws and checkdowns the defense is willing to give him.
Patrick Mahomes turnovers continue to trend in the wrong direction
This mentality is understandable for a player who was used to having Hill streaking across the field and a prime Travis Kelce finding ways to get lost in the defense. However, those players aren't walking through the door and the lack of elite talent and youth at the skill positions show.
Mahomes has turned the ball over in three straight games tossing 4 interceptions. There was a clear argument last week that Mahomes should have thrown a 5th with a questionable decision late in the game against the Bengals. Atlanta's one hope in this game is that this trend for Mahomes continues and they are given extra possessions.
You aren't beating this Chiefs team without playing keep away and decidedly winning the turnover battle. This is Atlanta's one path to managing the upset and Patrick's recent history suggests it isn't completely impossible.
It is likely Mahomes is going to toss at least one ball up for grabs. The Falcons must be ready to take advantage and continue the trend that allowed the 49ers, Ravens, and Bengals to hang around. Though it is only fair to note here none of the trio managed to finish the job. Lending a healthy amount of cynism that the same won't prove true for Atlanta.