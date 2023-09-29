Atlanta Falcons fans must remain patient with Kyle Pitts despite slow start
By Nick Halden
Whether it is frustrated Atlanta Falcons fans or pundits hoping for a shake-up for one of the league's most talented young players Kyle Pitts complaints and trade rumors continue to circulate. Pitts finished his rookie season with the 2nd most receiving yards for a rookie tight end in NFL history.
That season was followed up by an underwhelming one with Marcus Mariota and a cheap shot from the Bears being the obvious explanations. While the rumblings and frustration are completely understandable fans should remain patient with the star tight end.
If there was ever a talented receiver that deserved to have a sideline meltdown it is Kyle Pitts. Looking at his target rates over the last two seasons and how many balls he really had a chance to make a play on is eye opening.
Perhaps Desmond Ridder will adjust and fix his issue this season. However, the point remains Kyle Pitts is far from the problem and not a player the Falcons should even consider parting ways with. We watched his rookie season and what he could accomplish with an aging Matt Ryan and little offensive help around him.
That team was Cordarrelle Patterson and Kyle Pitts making plays with Ryan standing in taking punishment and getting the ball to either player.
Kyle's start to the last two seasons has been extremely frustrating for fantasy football managers or fans who want to see the numbers match his talent. While this is understandable the Falcons and the quarterback situation are the issue here.
A simple solution would be to have Pitts run a far more varied route tree while mixing in consistent screens and slants to let Kyle create. Whether the answer is Desmond improving or Arthur Smith adjusting his strategy the problem isn't Kyle Pitts.
Atlanta needs to make the needed adjustments to put the ball in his hands far more often even if that means a quarterback change later in the season.