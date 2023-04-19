Atlanta Falcons fans should have reasonable expectations for Bud Dupree
The Atlanta Falcons' latest move was signing veteran pass rusher Bud Dupree to a one-year deal to complete a defensive line and pass rush transformation. Atlanta clearly put an emphasis on improving depth and talent at the position and the improvement is remarkable compared to the last two seasons.
Dupree is the latest addition and a player that should be expected to have a positive impact but a limited one. A number that will often be referenced when talking about Dupree is the 8 sacks Bud finished with during the 2020 season a year after finishing with 11.5 sacks.
As exciting as these numbers are Dupree should be counted on for 4-5 sacks with this Atlanta defensive line. The two seasons that Dupree finished with more than 8 sacks are clearly the outliers for a player who is a situational pass rusher at best at this point in his career.
Five years of Bud's career the pass rusher has finished with less than 6 sacks with the last two seasons having a combined 7 sacks with the Titans. Expectations for Dupree should be those of a veteran pass rusher who is going to be a rotational piece meant to help both Carter and Ebiketie take a step forward.
Ebiketie should be the pass rusher currently on the roster Atlanta fans expect the biggest jump from a player who did everything right in his rookie season simply needing more starting experience and more help around him in year two.
Atlanta has done just that in free agency with David Onyemata, Eddie Goldman, Calais Campbell, Kaden Elliss, and Bud Dupree all notable additions. Jumps in production from both Ebiketie and Grady Jarrett should be expected considering their respective production levels even without the huge upgrade this defense has now been given.