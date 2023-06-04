Atlanta Falcons fans shouldn't overreact to throws in OTA's
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons OTA's have had a number of interesting storylines as fans get their first chance to look at Atlanta's new fits. The obvious focus is going to be on Desmond Ridder with an overreaction to every missed throw or perfect delivery.
While OTA's are fun and the first taste of football ahead of a long summer it isn't a time to judge whether or not Ridder is the long-term answer. Reacting to Ridder's throws in either direction is a disservice as to the degree of difficulty of these workouts and where the bar is for the Atlanta starter.
For the fans that made it to watch the practice, it was clear that it was a workout that can be swung in either direction. If you believe Ridder is the future there were a myriad of throws and comments that can be pointed to.
On the flip side of this, there have been missed throws and mistakes made by a young quarterback. The case you make all depends on your opinion of the young quarterback and what he is capable of. This points out the obvious that the OTA's are great but not in any way an indication of what Desmond Ridder is or isn't.
Without the threat of a pass rush and in perfect conditions this is a time for Ridder to get on the same page with new targets. While the pre-season will likely give us a glimpse as well it isn't until the first weeks of the regular season that we will have an answer of Ridder.
Overreacting to throws in either direction is a mistake for a team that is dealing with questions at quarterback for the first time in over a decade. Those questions aren't going to be answered in a practice that has seen career backups make these same throws and star quarterback miss an easy one.