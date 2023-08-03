Atlanta Falcons finally end Feleipe Franks experiment, make 3 other moves
-QB converted TE Feleipe Franks has been waived due to injury
-OT Ethan Greenidge has been placed on injured reserve
-WR Chris Blair and DL Ikenna Enechukwu have also been waived
Feleipe Franks came to the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas. He spent his first season in the NFL as a third-string quarterback and then was converted to tight end in his second season.
Everyone had been asking why Franks was still on the roster after a bad season but you no longer have to ask that as he has been released. The Falcons also made three other moves.
Atlanta Falcons finally pull the plug on Feleipe Franks after an awful season
It was fun before he took the field.
Feleipe Franks was converted to tight end after he spent his entire rookie season playing his college position—quarterback. His size and speed made him an intriguing experiment. However, when we saw him finally take the field, it was ugly. He attempted to block and he committed a big penalty; he attempted to run routes and he fell over; and then he attempted to take a snap and run a read-option play and it resulted in negative yards.
It really was impressive how bad things went. Fans were expecting him to be waived before the season ended and ever since had been questioning why he was on the roster. Well, now those questions have been buried as the Falcons waived Feleipe Franks who was apparently injured.
It ends what was a failed experiment to find a Taysom Hill clone.
In similar news, wide receiver Chris Blair and defensive lineman Ikenna Enechukwu were also waived with an injury designation. And then Ethan Greenidge, who was expected to compete to be the backup offensive tackle, was carted off of the field the other day and has now been placed on injured reserve.
Greenidge will join running back and return specialist Avery Williams on the IR.
All these injuries happened quickly. It is never good to see one player get hurt but having four is just sad to see. Not to mention, three players lost their jobs due to unfortunate circumstances.