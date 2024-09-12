Atlanta Falcons finally featured Robinson in frustrating season debut
By Arkesh Ray
Despite the loss, on Sunday Bijan Robinson had 68 rushing yards along with 43 receiving yards for a total of 111 yards on 23 touches, 4.8 yards per touch. The Falcons' offense as a whole averaged 4.5 yards per play, so Robinson fared well against a tough Steelers defense.
Through the first 15 games of the season, only four running backs registered more yards from scrimmage than Bijan Robinson: Joe Mixon (178), JK Dobbins (139), Saquon Barkley (132), and Rhomondre Stevenson (126).
No excuses, but the other three did not have to go up against a TJ Watt on defense destroying their respective offensive lines.
Robinson was the only Falcons player doing anything on offense. Ray-Ray McCloud, Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Darnell Mooney combined for just 108 yards of total offense. Robinson had three more yards than all of them combined.
One play in particular stood out early on you could see the corner #25 point at Bijan pre-snap. He then runs from the right side of the line to the left in an attempt to stop Robinson, but he still cannot get it done. Understanding what was coming and still being unable to prevent the positive yardage speaks to Robinson's elite ability as a ball carrier.
Robinson had said before the season his goal was to get 2,000 rushing yards. While that seems an impossible goal it is completely possible the back finished with more than 2,000-total yards. If game one is any indication Robinson is not only going to be the consistent threat on the ground but consistently involved in the passing game.
Though it is fair to point out due to the Pittsburgh pass rush the amount of screens and touches in the passing game was likely inflated in week one.
Regardless, Bijan Robinson seems to be in for a big season, hopefully, it begins to translate into wins for the Falcons.