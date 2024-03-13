Atlanta Falcons finally move on from Arthur Smith's project quarterback
By Nick Halden
Feleipe Franks is no longer on the Atlanta Falcons roster with the team allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent. The move comes after three years of watching Franks somehow defy the odds and make Atlanta's roster.
The first season it made a level of sense with the Falcons desperate for a backup behind Matt Ryan. Josh Rosen and Franks served as Atlanta's second option. However, after his failure to develop in year one, Franks attempted to play tight end.
Arthur Smith kept him on the roster yet again despite the lack of plays made and cutting players far more deserving of a roster spot. Franks would be out in his final season with Atlanta due to injury but was still around the team.
Of all the odd Arthur Smith decisions keeping Franks on this roster for three years without him ever making one play is near the top of the list. It was clear that Arthur Smith loved the idea of utility players but if said player cannot make the team at any of the positions he plays individually where is the value?
For Franks, it was a great experience and far more opportunity than many players are given. Atlanta moving on under Raheem Morris should come as no surprise and it would be shocking to see Franks make a roster in the 2024 season.
Even with the third quarterback rule now in the league, Franks doesn't have the talent at this level to demand a roster spot. The Falcons currently have four quarterbacks under contract with Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside, and soon Kirk Cousins all under contract.
Cuts of Woodside and Heinicke should be expected with Desmond Ridder's future remaining uncertain. No question that this is a team that is going to benefit greatly from new leadership and that starts with simple moves such as this one that should have been made two seasons ago.