Atlanta Falcons finally winning at a position they have ignored for years
By Nick Halden
For three seasons Arthur Smith's Atlanta Falcons were defined by a struggling offense and a defense that couldn't rush the passer. Among a laundry list of complaints was the fact the team never added to the receiver position. While GM Terry Fontenot deserves some heat for this as well, it seems the team has finally learned their lesson.
Whether it was Olamide Zaccheaus, Tajae Sharpe, Mack Hollins, or Bryan Edwards this offense was defined by players forced into roles they weren't capable of. Smith's philosophy seemed to be he wanted only blockers who were occasionally capable of making a play.
This resulted in a lot of frustrating moments and receivers being put into roles they weren't suited for. Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot have done their best to remedy that this offseason. The first two moves were signing Darnell Mooney and tight end Charlie Woerner.
Mooney will be Atlanta's second receiver while signing a blocking tight end will allow Kyle Pitts to play the receiver role he is clearly better suited for. The Falcons followed this up by trading former starting quarterback Desmond Ridder for receiver Rondale Moore.
Atlanta brought in receiver and return man Ray-Ray McCloud as another depth piece. This gives the Falcons the best depth they have had at the position in three years. Easily with Kirk Cousins and this receiver depth and offensive line talent, it is the most complete team since the 2017 season.
That was the last year the Falcons were in the playoffs. Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot are setting the tone early this year. They are listening to the fans attacking the positions of need and working to build a team that is ready to contend from week one.
Adding Mooney and Ray-Ray clearly fixes Atlanta's lack of speed as well. Drake London and Kyle Pitts are both number one options but neither is going to bring the needed speed to be a consistent deep threat. It continues to be an impressive offseason for the Atlanta Falcons.