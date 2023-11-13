Atlanta Falcons find a way to lose to tanking Arizona Cardinals
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons fans could feel the end of Sunday's game long before the Prater kicked the game-winner as time expired. It was the exact type of game that Arthur Smith has made Atlanta fans sit through for three seasons. Nauseating football that always comes down to the final quarter with the Falcons finding a new way to lose.
A week after allowing a quarterback who had only been with his team for five days to win, Smith's team was beaten by a quarterback that hadn't played football in nearly a year. Kyler Murray was electric in his return scrambling out of a sack to set up the game-winning kick.
Atlanta's season is over with 6 losses now on the year the Falcons should turn their attention to the off-season before the holidays are here. The complete mismanagement that it took to get to this point simply can't be understated.
The Falcons were set up with an all-time easy schedule and an influx of veteran talent. After back-to-back seven wins seasons Atlanta now looks to be slipping in the wrong direction. At 4-6 after dropping what were arguably the two easiest games left on the schedule, it's hard to imagine this team making it to seven wins.
Barring an impossible win streak this loss ends the season for the Falcons and should close the curtains on Arthur Smith. Smith's inability to adjust and complete lack of understanding of managing late-game situations must go. As long as Arthur is Atlanta's head coach, this team isn't a playoff contender or a serious franchise.
Smith was a great coordinator with the Titans, however, in his time with the Falcons the offense continued to struggle. Arthur Smith is the problem in Atlanta and if they want any chance at clawing their way back to respectability Blank must make the tough decision and fire Smith.