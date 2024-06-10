Atlanta Falcons find fitting ranking in NFC South history
By Nick Halden
1. New Orleans Saints- 7 Division Titles
As the NFC South is currently constructed the Saints lead all current occupents with 7-titles. This is looking at the division since it was changed in 2002. In that time the Saints have taken the division 7 times with the most recent happening in 2020.
Only one of those division titles resulted in anything of any significance with all but one resulting in a first or second-round exit. New Orleans is at least two years away from being a division contender again giving the teams behind them plenty of time to close the gap.
Atlanta's all-time record against New Orleans is yet again up for grabs in the 2024 season. Atlanta and New Orleans have played to a 55-55 career record. Though in the area of bragging rights, Atlanta does have the edge on New Orleans in head-to-head playoff record, longest win streak, and biggest margin of victory.
New Orleans has zero shot of winning the division in the 2024 season. Despite their impressive number of titles, their division contention ended when Sean Payton and Drew Brees both walked out the door. Atlanta fans aren't going to give any credit for what they have accomplished by the irritating fact remains New Orleans currently holds the most division titles.