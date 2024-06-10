Atlanta Falcons find fitting ranking in NFC South history
By Nick Halden
2. Tampa Bay Bucs- 6 Division titles
After being the doormat of the division for much of its history Tampa has won three straight to put themselves one season away from tying New Orleans. While Atlanta fans have little appreciation for Tom Brady there is some love for what he accomplished against New Orleans.
On Tampa's lone Super Bowl run under the veteran quarterback, they knocked the Saints out of the playoffs in an impressive road win. This set the tone for the next three years between the two division rivals. Despite winning their 7th division the Saints were sent home yet again and would go on to lose the crown each of the next three seasons.
Adding Baker Mayfield for next to nothing and claiming the division yet again last season was salt in the wound. New Orleans overpaid for Derek Carr and still couldn't beat out a team expected to rebuild after losing Brady.
Yes, the record each of the past two years hasn't been pretty but Tampa continually found a way to get it done in key spots. Mayfield's playoff win last season added to this and has taken the Bucs from doormat to one division win away from sharing all-time bragging rights.