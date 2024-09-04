Blogging Dirty
Atlanta Falcons first depth chart revealed for week one vs. Steelers

The depth chart is here which means football is too.

By Grayson Freestone

Jacksonville Jaguars v Atlanta Falcons
Jacksonville Jaguars v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
With depth charts come football and football is something Atlanta has eagerly been waiting for for eight months.

2024 represents a season where the Falcons have more optimism around them than they have had in a long time. The addition of Kirk Cousins completed this team while the late additions of Justin Simmons and Matt Judon are the icing on the cake.

Along with those three players are a lot of other talented players. The first depth chart looks like a team bound to make waves in the NFL.

Falcons release depth chart for week 1 vs. Steelers

This roster for the Atlanta Falcons looks good, there is no other way to explain it. They have the offensive firepower, a steady offensive line, a great and deep defensive line, good linebackers, and playmakers in the secondary.

Here is the full look at this exciting Falcons team going into Sunday's game at home against the Steelers:

Offense

Position

1

2

3

4

QB

Kirk Cousins

Michael Penix Jr.

RB

Bijan Robinson

Tyler Allgeier

Avery Williams

Jase McClellan

WR

Drake London

WR

Darnell Mooney

Casey Washington

WR

Ray-Ray McCloud III

KhaDarel Hodge

TE

Kyle Pitts

TE

Charlie Woerner

Ross Dwelley

LT

Jake Matthews

LG

Matt Bergeron

Jovaughn Gwyn

C

Drew Dalman

Ryan Neuzil

RG

Chris Lindstrom

Kyle Hinton

RT

Kaleb McGary

Storm Norton

Defense

Position

1

2

3

DL

Grady Jarrett

Kentavius Street

Eddie Goldman

DL

David Onyemata

Ruke Orhorhoro

DL

Zach Harrison

Ta'Quon Graham

Brandon Dorlus

OLB

Lorenzo Carter

James Smith-Williams

DeAngelo Malone

OLB

Matt Judon

Arnold Ebiketie

ILB

Troy Andersen

Nate Landman

ILB

Kaden Elliss

JD Bertrand

CB

AJ Terrell Jr.

CB

Mike Hughes

Clark Phillips III

Nickel

Dee Alford

Antonio Hamilton Sr.

S

Jessie Bates III

Micah Abernathy

S

Justin Simmons

Richie Grant

Special Teams

Position

1

2

K

Younghoe Koo

P

Bradley Pinion

LS

Liam McCullough

PR

Avery Williams

Mike Hughes

KR

Avery Williams

Mike Hughes

While it gets annoying that they don't streamline their offensive depth chart more, you certainly understand why. Players will have different roles for what is a dynamic offense, at least on paper.

Nothing about the offensive and defensive depth charts is surprising. This Falcons team left little doubt as to who their starters were but the kick and punt return specialists are a little bit surprising. We never got much indication that the team would revert to Avery Williams as their return man but it is a sensical decision. He made the roster for his return ability and he is their best option.

It is only a few more days until we will see these names on the field. Winning week one will be vastly important to their season; it is already a must-win game.

