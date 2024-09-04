Atlanta Falcons first depth chart revealed for week one vs. Steelers
With depth charts come football and football is something Atlanta has eagerly been waiting for for eight months.
2024 represents a season where the Falcons have more optimism around them than they have had in a long time. The addition of Kirk Cousins completed this team while the late additions of Justin Simmons and Matt Judon are the icing on the cake.
Along with those three players are a lot of other talented players. The first depth chart looks like a team bound to make waves in the NFL.
Falcons release depth chart for week 1 vs. Steelers
This roster for the Atlanta Falcons looks good, there is no other way to explain it. They have the offensive firepower, a steady offensive line, a great and deep defensive line, good linebackers, and playmakers in the secondary.
Here is the full look at this exciting Falcons team going into Sunday's game at home against the Steelers:
Offense
Position
1
2
3
4
QB
Kirk Cousins
Michael Penix Jr.
RB
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
Avery Williams
Jase McClellan
WR
Drake London
WR
Darnell Mooney
Casey Washington
WR
Ray-Ray McCloud III
KhaDarel Hodge
TE
Kyle Pitts
TE
Charlie Woerner
Ross Dwelley
LT
Jake Matthews
LG
Matt Bergeron
Jovaughn Gwyn
C
Drew Dalman
Ryan Neuzil
RG
Chris Lindstrom
Kyle Hinton
RT
Kaleb McGary
Storm Norton
Defense
Position
1
2
3
DL
Grady Jarrett
Kentavius Street
Eddie Goldman
DL
David Onyemata
Ruke Orhorhoro
DL
Zach Harrison
Ta'Quon Graham
Brandon Dorlus
OLB
Lorenzo Carter
James Smith-Williams
DeAngelo Malone
OLB
Matt Judon
Arnold Ebiketie
ILB
Troy Andersen
Nate Landman
ILB
Kaden Elliss
JD Bertrand
CB
AJ Terrell Jr.
CB
Mike Hughes
Clark Phillips III
Nickel
Dee Alford
Antonio Hamilton Sr.
S
Jessie Bates III
Micah Abernathy
S
Justin Simmons
Richie Grant
Special Teams
Position
1
2
K
Younghoe Koo
P
Bradley Pinion
LS
Liam McCullough
PR
Avery Williams
Mike Hughes
KR
Avery Williams
Mike Hughes
While it gets annoying that they don't streamline their offensive depth chart more, you certainly understand why. Players will have different roles for what is a dynamic offense, at least on paper.
Nothing about the offensive and defensive depth charts is surprising. This Falcons team left little doubt as to who their starters were but the kick and punt return specialists are a little bit surprising. We never got much indication that the team would revert to Avery Williams as their return man but it is a sensical decision. He made the roster for his return ability and he is their best option.
It is only a few more days until we will see these names on the field. Winning week one will be vastly important to their season; it is already a must-win game.