Atlanta Falcons: Free agency grades from around the internet
Grades for each of the Atlanta Falcons individual moves
Some websites have elected to do overall team grades, while the rest have gone with individual grades. Here we will be looking at the individual grades from many of the moves the Atlanta Falcons have made.
I rounded up five website (Fox Sports, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Sporting News, and Walter Football) and put them all together. Keep in mind that some sites didn't have the same moves graded.
Fox Sports
ESPN
Sports Illustrated
Sporting News
Walter Football
Chris Lindstrom
N/A
N/A
A-
N/A
B+
Kaleb McGary
B+
C
B+
A
B+
Jonnu Smith
N/A
C-
N/A
C
N/A
Jessie Bates
A-
B
B+
A
A-
David Onyemata
N/A
C
B
B-
C
Kaden Elliss
N/A
N/A
B-
A
A-
Taylor Heinicke
N/A
N/A
A
B
D
Looking at the grades as a whole, they are relatively positive. What is surprising though is how much Walter Football hates the Taylor Heinicke signing and how the Jonnu Smith trade only received bad grades—albeit, only two sites analyzed the trade.
The Kaden Elliss grades are the most shocking. To see two grades in the A's despite the majority of people saying they overpaid for him, is not what I would have expected. Even Sports Illustrated gave it a 'B-.'
Nevertheless, the only thing that matters is what happens on the field. Any one of these deals could prove to be the worst or the best signing in the NFL three years from now. Time is the ultimate storyteller.