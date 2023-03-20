Fansided
Blogging Dirty

Atlanta Falcons: Free agency grades from around the internet

Washington Commanders v San Francisco 49ers
Washington Commanders v San Francisco 49ers / Lachlan Cunningham/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 2
Next

Grades for each of the Atlanta Falcons individual moves

Some websites have elected to do overall team grades, while the rest have gone with individual grades. Here we will be looking at the individual grades from many of the moves the Atlanta Falcons have made.

I rounded up five website (Fox Sports, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Sporting News, and Walter Football) and put them all together. Keep in mind that some sites didn't have the same moves graded.

Fox Sports

ESPN

Sports Illustrated

Sporting News

Walter Football

Chris Lindstrom

N/A

N/A

A-

N/A

B+

Kaleb McGary

B+

C

B+

A

B+

Jonnu Smith

N/A

C-

N/A

C

N/A

Jessie Bates

A-

B

B+

A

A-

David Onyemata

N/A

C

B

B-

C

Kaden Elliss

N/A

N/A

B-

A

A-

Taylor Heinicke

N/A

N/A

A

B

D

Looking at the grades as a whole, they are relatively positive. What is surprising though is how much Walter Football hates the Taylor Heinicke signing and how the Jonnu Smith trade only received bad grades—albeit, only two sites analyzed the trade.

The Kaden Elliss grades are the most shocking. To see two grades in the A's despite the majority of people saying they overpaid for him, is not what I would have expected. Even Sports Illustrated gave it a 'B-.'

Nevertheless, the only thing that matters is what happens on the field. Any one of these deals could prove to be the worst or the best signing in the NFL three years from now. Time is the ultimate storyteller.

Next. Avenues for Matt Ryan following release. dark

facebooktwitterreddit