Atlanta Falcons front office deserves criticism for early quarterback woes
By Nick Halden
To say the handling of the quarterback position under Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot has been consistently confusing is an understatement. Fontenot started his tenure by helping push Matt Ryan out of Atlanta and chase after Deshaun Watson.
While the blame for this decision might rest on Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank it doesn't wipe away all cupability. Each of the next three answers that Fontenot presented at quarterback failed with Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, and Taylor Heinicke all failing to live up to expectations.
If Kirk Cousins isn't healthy Michael Penix Jr. should be in the Falcons' starting lineup
Fontenot followed up this trio of failures with the exciting signing of veteran Kirk Cousins. Understanding the Falcons were out of reach in this year's draft for a franchise quarterback the move made complete sense.
Until the team opted to draft Penix inside the top ten citing a need to prepare for the future. An argument that is completely circular either Penix is a franchise quarterback worth a top ten pick and deserving of time in the starting lineup in the first two years of his career. Or the rookie is a reach of a pick and was simply a desperation decision after years of ineptitude at the position.
No matter how you slice it Atlanta's decision-making at the most important position on the field under Fontenot has been poor. This continued to be the case in week one when the Falcons started Kirk Cousins refusing to put him under center and running an extremely basic playbook.
One you would run for an injured quarterback you have zero confidence in and yet the team and Cousins insist the veteran is healthy. For those who endured all of the week one debacle, you can draw your own conclusions.
What is clear is despite Penix giving the team a better chance to win if Cousins isn't healthy, there is no consideration he goes into the lineup. This further points out the frustration with Atlanta's decision-making this offseason.
Either bring in a bridge quarterback to start until Penix or Cousins are fully ready to go and put your full belief in one quarterback. Pushing Cousins on the field before he is fully ready to go never considering Penix due to the mess it could create speaks to where this front office is.
A team so desperate to be capable they are willing to accept mediocrity over taking a risk and going all in on Cousins or Penix. A strategy that appeared to backfire in week one, leaving room to wonder if this continues how warm could the seat of Atlanta's GM grow?