Atlanta Falcons full 7-round mock draft: Falcons land elite playmakers
The Atlanta Falcons fill numerous positions of need in this full 7-round mock draft
Round 4, Pick 109: Sataoa Laumea, OT, Utah
The Atlanta Falcons have Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary as their two offensive tackles. However, I don't know how thrilled a new head coach will be with McGary considering his limitations as a pass blocker.
Even if they are confident in McGary, it never hurts to have a talented offensive tackle to groom. Jake Matthews isn't getting any younger and Laumea could eventually be his replacement.
Round 5, Pick 145: James Williams, S, Miami
There is one common attribute in this mock draft: Size. James Williams is a six-foot-five, 215-pound safety out of the University of Miami.
Williams can be a hybrid safety-linebacker that the defense is missing right now. Whoever the new defensive coordinator is will want to add some versatile players like James Williams