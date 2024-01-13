Blogging Dirty
Atlanta Falcons full 7-round mock draft: Falcons land elite playmakers

The Atlanta Falcons fill numerous positions of need in this full 7-round mock draft

By Grayson Freestone

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington
2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington / Jamie Schwaberow/GettyImages
Round 4, Pick 109: Sataoa Laumea, OT, Utah

The Atlanta Falcons have Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary as their two offensive tackles. However, I don't know how thrilled a new head coach will be with McGary considering his limitations as a pass blocker.

Even if they are confident in McGary, it never hurts to have a talented offensive tackle to groom. Jake Matthews isn't getting any younger and Laumea could eventually be his replacement.

Round 5, Pick 145: James Williams, S, Miami

There is one common attribute in this mock draft: Size. James Williams is a six-foot-five, 215-pound safety out of the University of Miami.

Williams can be a hybrid safety-linebacker that the defense is missing right now. Whoever the new defensive coordinator is will want to add some versatile players like James Williams

