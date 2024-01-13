Atlanta Falcons full 7-round mock draft: Falcons land elite playmakers
The Atlanta Falcons fill numerous positions of need in this full 7-round mock draft
Round 6, Pick 189: Sebastian Castro, CB, Iowa
I think cornerback is getting a little too much attention as a position of need. But there is some depth that needs to be added in the later rounds of the draft.
Sebastian Castro can come in and learn from a talented secondary. A.J. Terrell will lead the group with Clark Phillips potentially being his counterpart. Castro would be a depth piece that can develop into something more.
Round 6, Pick 205: Mario Williams, WR, USC
There is no lack of size on the Falcons offense, but there is a lack of playmaking ability at the wide receiver position. Mario Williams is a small, quick receiver who would bring an added element to the offense.
Round 7, Pick 248: David Ogwoegbu, EDGE, Houston
The Falcons need to find any help off the edge that they can. It was a weakness for them this past year despite their increase in sack production. David Ogwoegbu could be a developmental player at the position with his elite size.