Atlanta Falcons go into the bye week still in the playoff hunt
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons' path to an NFC South title is still in front of them despite Arthur Smith's best efforts. Looking at the schedule it seems very probable that the Bucs lose to the 49ers next weekend leaving the division leader up to the winner of the Saints and Falcons game the following week. Atlanta has four division games remaining and a clear path in front of them to a playoff spot.
With that said, however, there is zero reason to believe in this team or that they can get the job done even as the division begs to be won. Atlanta just finished losing to a team on their third quarterback and a 1-8 Cardinals team.
Both teams had been written off early on in the season and both of those games are wins for a capable head coach and quarterback. Atlanta's offensive struggles have been well covered and since the loss of Grady Jarrett, the defense hasn't been close to the same unit.
While faith in this team should be non-existent there is the obvious fact that everything is still there for the taking. Just as it has been late in the season with Matt Ryan and Marcus Mariota at the helm. This year the roster might be greatly improved but the results and problem are one and the same.
Arthur Smith's offense is broken and it shows up every Sunday with the team unable to get their young skill players consistently involved. Smith seems unable to create big plays or a consistent run game. Everything that seemed to be blamed on Mariota last season is still a part of the Atlanta offense making it perfectly clear what has to happen.
Whether it is Smith changing the way he calls the game or stepping down from the role, if Atlanta has any hope their strategy must change.