Atlanta Falcons: Grading each 2023 free agent signing
Handing out grades for each free agent signings the Atlanta Falcons made last offseason.
Grading 2023 free agent signings by the Atlanta Falcons
Joe Gaziano should be nicknamed 'Mr. Inactive' due to the number of games he was held out of. There isn't much to evaluate since he was average when he took the field. Little expectation + little production = 'C'
Bud Dupree signed a small contract and became the team's leader in snaps played by outside linebackers. Not only did he have the volume of snaps but he also played fairly well.
He could have had more than 6.5 sacks if he was a stronger tackler but that is a good number—especially for this team. Dupree also was a solid run defender. The Falcons got more than they expected.
Kaden Elliss was another excellent signing. Many felt the team overpaid but Elliss was able to prove them wrong. He was a consistent leader for the defense and was always around the ball. He was one of the high-level signings at each of the three levels on defense.
This next season it would be nice to see him rush a passer more, though.