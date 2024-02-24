Atlanta Falcons: Grading each 2023 free agent signing
Handing out grades for each free agent signings the Atlanta Falcons made last offseason.
Mike Hughes was initially covered up on the depth chart by Dee Alford. But when Alford struggled with an injury and on the field, Hughes took his spot and never looked back.
This was a solid signing as he was a good slot corner who was plenty physical and could tackle. Fans may not have a good opinion on him but this proved to be a solid signing—if you ignore his lack of production as a returner.
Tre Flowers was Jeff Okudah's placeholder to open the season and he wasn't great. He was paid veteran minimum and was never supposed to be a big contributor.
The crowned jewel of the free agent class. You don't need me to tell you that Jessie Bates was spectacular and was worth more than the Falcons paid him. Atlanta now has the best safety in the league for at least another three years.