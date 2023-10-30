Atlanta Falcons: Grady Jarrett done for season with torn ACL
Heartbreaking news as the Atlanta Falcons' second-longest tenured player, Grady Jarrett, tears his ACL and is out for the season
There is nothing worse than injuries in the sport of football. They are bound to happen but that does not make it any easier. It is something the Atlanta Falcons will have to get through now as they lost their star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett for the season.
Jarrett sustained a torn ACL on the fourth snap of the game. it is a worst-case scenario for a defense that had looked great all season but faltered as they gave up 28 points to a rookie quarterback leading an offense that had struggled all season.
You never want to see a player get injured but there are those players that you feel especially bad for when they do get injured. For the Atlanta Falcons, that is Grady Jarrett. Jarrett has remained loyal to the team that drafted him and had been through some tough times but things were finally looking up for his team.
Now, his team will have to continue on without him after he sustained a torn ACL early in a week eight matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Again, this is the last player you wanted to see get injured. Really he and Jake Matthews because of how loyal they have been throughout the rough five-season stretch this team has been through.
Against Tennessee on Sunday, numerous players were evaluated for injuries throughout the game. Grady's replacement LaCale London left for a moment, Kaden Elliss left for a few snaps, Calais Campbell had what looked to be a dislocated finger, and Drake London left and didn't return after making an excellent catch in traffic (though, thankfully, it sounds like he will be okay). It was a weird Sunday for a team that has been pretty healthy throughout the season.
We all wish Grady a strong recovery because he is the face of that defense and has been for a lot of years. He was the last player any of us wanted to see sustain a season-ending injury.