Atlanta Falcons have a massive issue on defense that could ruin season
The Atlanta Falcons have a compounding problem on defense. Their inability to stop the run or generate negative plays has led to too many second-and-short or third-and-short scenarios for their opponents. That turns into high third-down conversion rates and snowballs into long drives and high time of possession.
Those issues put a ton of pressure on Kirk Cousins and the offense because games suddenly become much shorter and your margin of error shrinks.
Moving forward, they have to find a fix to this. It all starts with the defensive line getting a push against the run. If things don't get fixed then the postseason will be out of reach, once again.
Time of possession has killed the Atlanta Falcons through three weeks
Stopping the run is perhaps the most crucial part of winning a football game. When you allow your opponent to run for four-plus yards per play, you give yourself no chance to win. Forcing them to pass at least gives you a chance at generating an interception or forcing a stopped clock.
If you are game-planning against the Falcons right now, you would be stupid not to run the ball all day long. They cannot generate those negative plays that result in obvious passing situations and you keep the ball away from those two All-Pro safeties.
Looking at the time of possession for the Falcons through the first three weeks is ugly.
Time of possession differential:
- Week 1 vs. PIT: -11:12
- Week 2 vs. PHI: -11:18
- Week 3 vs. KC: -9:54
Opponents have held the ball for 32 minutes and 24 seconds more than the Falcons; that is alarming. Zac Robinson's unit has played two fewer quarters than their opponents. It only looks worse when you think about this offense being predicated on a strong run game that should help with time of possession.
The numbers within the game point toward the defensive line as the huge issue with this team. That is shocking considering it is supposed to be a strength with names like Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, Zach Harrison, Eddie Goldman, Ta'Quon Graham, and others.
This further proves how good Calais Campbell was for this team last season. He is one of the best of all-time when it comes to holding the line. Losing him to the Dolphins was brutal.
Nevertheless, Raheem Morris has the personnel to fix this; it comes down to them performing. Hopefully, this turns around because this team won't hit their goals if this continues.