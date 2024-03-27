Atlanta Falcons have historically high win total projection for 2024 season
Breaking down the Falcons' regular season win total ahead of the 2024 season as they're projected to win the most games since going 11-5 in the 2016 season.
The Atlanta Falcons have found their quarterback in Kirk Cousins and have had one of the best offseasons in the NFL through the first few weeks.
I have already wrote about the Falcons' chances to win the NFC South and make the playoffs, but exactly how many games should we expect the Dirty Birds to win in 2024? Can Kirk and company break us out of this streak of going 7-10 on an almost yearly basis?
Let's take a look at what the oddsmakers think.
2024 Falcons win total
DraftKings Sportsbook has the Falcons' win total set at 10.5. If there wasn't already enough reason to get excited, 10.5 wins is their highest season win total since 1989.
The Falcons have failed to surpass seven wins in the past six seasons and the last time they reached 11 wins was back in 2016 when they finished 11-5 and advanced to the Super Bowl. I'll refrain from saying how the Falcons lost that Super Bowl and focus on the point that Atlanta may have the best team its had since winning the NFC.
The Falcons still have some holes to fill on their roster. They have their quarterback and a few depth wide receivers, including Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud, but they still need to fill some gaps on defense. Most notably, Atlanta needs a pass-rusher, something the Falcons have struggled to find for as long as I can remember. Dallas Turner, the edge rusher from Alabama, may be the answer to that question for them if they decide to draft him with their No. 8 overall pick.
With that being said, the Falcons are going to be a dangerous team next season regardless. They are tied with the Saints for the easiest schedules in the NFL and with a plethora of offseason weapons, they're poised for a massive season.
