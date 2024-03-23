Atlanta Falcons have three clear draft choices at 8th overall
By Nick Halden
It is clear that the Atlanta Falcons should take an edge with the 8th overall pick in the draft. Yes, the idea of Brock Bowers or one of the top receivers would be exciting for what is already a talented offense. However, the edge position has been overlooked for far too long.
The only exceptions to this should be if Drake Maye or Marvin Harrison Jr. were to fall Atlanta's way. Either scenario seems close to impossible leaving three clear choices in the draft for the Falcons.
Dallas Turner-EDGE Alabama
Dallas Turner has everything you want to see in a potential edge-rushing prospect. He is so athletically gifted it is hard to believe he won't have some level of success at the next level.
The concerns are size and consistency from a top prospect who played on a great team. Turner needs to bulk up a bit so he is able to overpower would-be blockers a bit more consistently.
Jared Verse-EDGE FSU
Verse is a more complete pass rusher than Dallas Turner though there are concerns about his ability as a run defender. Verse or Turner both have great arguments as the first edge rusher off the board.
Laiatu Latu-EDGE UCLA
If not for his medical history it is easy to make the argument that Latus would be ranked first at his position heading into the draft. He is an elite athlete that can get to the quarterback in a number of ways. He isn't a limited pass rusher and has shown a level of consistency in a program not stocked with talent around him.
Latu is a consideration for Atlanta as well but comes with clear concerns defending the run as well.
No matter who the Falcons land on it is a safe bet that it will be one of these three players. Atlanta has spent enough picks on skill players and interior players. It is time to find a piece they have been missing for much of the last decade and add someone who can get to the quarterback consistently.