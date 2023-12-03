Atlanta Falcons head coach gifts Jets two points with absurd call
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons were locked in a battle of field position with the Jets in an ugly game in New York. Former Falcons punter Thomas Morstead pinned Atlanta deep in their own territory at the one-yard line. Arthur Smith opted to call a quarterback sneak to buy a bit of breathing room. This worked well enough but it was still tight for the Falcons.
What Arthur Smith called next is exactly why Falcons fans are so frustrated with their head coach. Bijan Robinson was handed the ball and sent to the left attempting to get to the outside. This type of play already hadn't been working and against this defense, you simply cannot give them a chance at a safety.
Everyone in the building knew that the Jets' best chance to score was on defense. All Atlanta had to do was protect the football and force Tim Boyle to beat them. Instead, Smith opted to call a play to get to the outside running in the end zone and allowing the Jets to get to him for the safety and a 2-0 lead.
Regardless of the outcome of the game this call perfectly encapsulated Atlanta's frustrations and why this team seems to always come up short. Arthur Smith's whole mentality of doing what is the least expected fails far too often. If it is the least expected move that could be for a very valid reason as we have watched each of the last two weeks.
This is a team that is in contention for the playoffs and has an easy schedule the rest of the way. If Smith can get out of his own way this is a team that can win the South and perhaps host a competitive playoff game. Smith must learn from these mistakes and adjust far more quickly.