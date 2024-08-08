Atlanta Falcons head coach hints at preseason quarterback plans
By Nick Halden
Kirk Cousins has made it clear early in Atlanta Falcons camp that he wants to be as involved as possible. This is easy to understand when you consider the situation the veteran has been dropped into. Every snap Cousins doesn't take in the preseason is an extra chance for Michael Penix Jr. to impress.
Cousins has been put in a position where the fan and media perception is going to be the veteran consistently playing for his job. While that is far from the case in the preseason it is understandable that the veteran wants to be out there.
It sounds as if Falcons fans are going to be given a heavy dose of the rookie quarterback. On the flip side, it seems doubtful that Cousins will make his Atlanta debut. Despite the aforementioned reasons Cousins should want to be out there it is wiser to hold the veteran out for at least the first two preseason games.
Week eight is when Cousins suffered a torn Achilles last season it isn't that far in the rearview. Giving Cousins as much time as possible before facing contact is wise. This is especially the case in meaningless action that appears beneficial only for players competing for roster spots.
Established starters seem to put little value in the performance outside of the chance to get into a rhythm. If Cousins is going to make it into the preseason games for this reason it shouldn't be until the final week.
Joint practices and one preseason game should be more than enough for someone with Kirk's experience. This is especially the case when you consider Zac Robinson won't tip his hand on offense. It will be a bland approach that isn't full game speed or allowing Cousins to face the pressure he will in week one.
Holding Cousins out in the first preseason game and allowing Penix the experience makes the most sense and appears to be the likely approach for Raheem Morris.