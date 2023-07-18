Atlanta Falcons' highest-drafted player at each position
Looking at the highest-drafted player at every position for the Atlanta Falcons which includes a lot of top-ten picks
Atlanta Falcons' highest-drafted wide receiver and tight end
WR: 6th overall - Julio Jones, Alabama (2011)
TE: 4th overall - Kyle Pitts, Florida (2021)
This is more like it; we have perhaps the greatest player in the history of the Atlanta Falcons and a player who I have a feeling will find his way into Falcons' royalty.
Julio Jones not only became the highest-drafted wide receiver by the Dirty Birds back in 2011 but he perhaps became the result of one of the biggest draft-day trades that the NFL has ever seen (click the link below to read more on that).
Jones will forever be associated with this organization and is on his way to becoming a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Kyle Pitts, who is the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history, had a great rookie season but ran into some bumps in the road in year two. However, I think that will all be forgotten soon—he is one of the most talented players in the NFL right now.