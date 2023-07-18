Atlanta Falcons' highest-drafted player at each position
Looking at the highest-drafted player at every position for the Atlanta Falcons which includes a lot of top-ten picks
Atlanta Falcons' highest-drafted offensive tackle, guard, and center
OT: 2nd overall - George Kunz, Notre Dame (1969)
OG: 2nd overall - Bill Fralic, Pitt (1985)
C: 55th overall (Rd. 2) - Peter Konz, Wisconsin (2012)
The Falcons have drafted a tackle and a guard with the second-overall pick. Taking a tackle that high isn't surprising but taking a guard is.
Both George Kunz and Bill Fralic were fantastic players. They each made numerous Pro Bowls with the Falcons and both made All-Pro teams—although Kunz's was when he was with Baltimore.
Peter Konz wasn't so lucky as he only started 28 games over three seasons with the Falcons.