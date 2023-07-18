Atlanta Falcons' highest-drafted player at each position
Looking at the highest-drafted player at every position for the Atlanta Falcons which includes a lot of top-ten picks
Atlanta Falcons' highest-drafted defensive lineman and edge rusher
DL: 2nd overall - Tony Casillas, Oklahoma (1986)
EDGE: 1st overall - Audray Bruce, Auburn (1988)
In a span of three years, the Atlanta Falcons took their highest-drafted defensive lineman and highest-drafted edge rusher in franchise history with the first and second-overall picks. Not to mention, Bill Fralic was taken with the second-overall pick in 1985.
While both of these players were decent, they never lived up to their draft slot. Tony Casillas spent five seasons in Atlanta and never registered more than two sacks as a nose tackle but had some impressive tackle stats. He received some votes for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and was second-team All-Pro in 1989.
Aundray Bruce's career started off with back-to-back six-sack seasons and then he had four and zero sacks in his final two seasons with the Falcons. Bruce forced eight fumbles and had two inteceptions as well.