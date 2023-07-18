Atlanta Falcons' highest-drafted player at each position
Looking at the highest-drafted player at every position for the Atlanta Falcons which includes a lot of top-ten picks
Atlanta Falcons' highest-drafted linebacker
LB: 1st overall - Tommy Nobis, Texas (1966)
The Atlanta Falcons used their first pick in franchise history on Texas linebacker Tommy Nobis and have never had any regrets.
Tommy Nobis, A.K.A. 'Mr. Falcon', became the first great player to ever play for the Falcons. He is still easily considered one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise and one of the biggest Pro Football Hall of Fame snubs.
Playing on bad teams every year is the only thing holding him back from being a recognized name outside the fanbase. Nobis would have made more than five Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams during his 11 seasons if not for that same factor.