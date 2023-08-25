Atlanta Falcons' hopes of adding former Jets receiver Corey Davis end
By Nick Halden
There is an obvious lack of depth when it comes to the Atlanta Falcons option at receiver. Arthur Smith has built a team that he views differently apart from the typical positions or depth needed at receiver. Despite this, there was some hope that the Falcons would add to the position when roster cuts are made.
One of the top names mentioned in these discussions is former Jets receiver Corey Davis. With Aaron Rodgers taking over in New York it was clear that Davis was sliding down the depth chart and a very possible roster cut.
In this scenario, the Falcons could add a great second or third option at the position in Davis and feel confident with Mack Hollins, Drake London, and Davis as their starting trio.
Davis, however, ended this speculation by stepping away from the Jets and away from football altogether not giving an exact reason in his statement for stepping away. For a young player to make this decision still in the middle of what should be his prime seasons is surprising.
Corey Davis would have been the perfect fit for an Atlanta team that now is left either betting on their own young talent or looking to add another option in free agency or when roster cuts are made. There are a number of veteran receivers looking for landing spots but all come with injury or production concerns.
Atlanta's failure to add depth to the position is the biggest concern for the offense heading into the season despite Arthur Smith's approach. Atlanta does have the benefit of having both Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson that play the receiver position at a high level. The Falcons don't lack top targets the problem comes if the team is forced to use their non-existent depth at the receiver position.